Roblox Supports New Kids’ Projects With Its Popular Game Platform.

Roblox, a video game platform with a large following among younger players, announced Monday that it will sponsor initiatives that incorporate instructional video games into school programming.

The online gaming app has become a booming clubhouse for young gamers, most of whom are under the age of 16, thanks to its Lego-like avatars and easy-to-learn scripting for budding programmers.

Roblox is currently an online platform where kids may acquire computer coding skills while creating games to share with their friends.

A “Destination Mars” voyage was among the projects that received the first set of grants from Roblox’s $10 million pool.