Rivals in Venezuela report further progress in political talks.

During a third round of discussions in Mexico City that ended on Monday, the Venezuelan government and opposition both reported making progress toward addressing their differences.

According to a statement issued by Norwegian mediator Dag Nylander, the two parties’ stances “came closer in the quest for answers to the issues in social, economic, and political matters.”

The parties did not go into depth about the areas where they had made progress in negotiations aimed at ending President Nicolas Maduro’s eight-year reign of terror.

They said they had made progress in their efforts to build a platform for dialogue with “national and international political and social players” to support the Norway-mediated talks.

Caracas is seeking for a lifting of Western sanctions, while Juan Guaido’s opposition wants guarantees of free and fair regional elections in November.

Neither Maduro, who is accused by the opposition of rigging his reelection in 2018, nor Guaido, who is recognized as president by more than 60 countries, are attending the discussions physically.

If Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after his mentor Hugo Chavez died in 2013, wants sanctions lifted, the US has urged him to make real preparations to host elections.

Maduro praised what he called “another successful step” in the discussions in remarks broadcast on Venezuelan state media.

“I believe we are making progress in Mexico… toward a lasting, stable, and deep peace for Venezuela… and the recovery of our assets abroad,” he stated.

During a protest against unauthorized aliens in Chile’s northern port city of Iquique over the weekend, both sides condemned “acts of racism and violence” against Venezuelans.

The acts “represent a grave breach” of migrant rights, according to the statement, which also condemned “hate campaigns” against Venezuelans in “a number of nations.”

On Saturday, around 3,000 protestors came to the streets of Iquique, some of whom set fire to the belongings of rough-sleeping migrants who had been camped out in a public square for months.

Venezuela is experiencing an unprecedented economic and political catastrophe, with millions of people fleeing the nation.

The two sides established common ground on the country’s pandemic response at the previous round of discussions earlier this month in Mexico, and vowed to keep seeking for solutions out of the political crisis.

The latest session had gotten off to a shaky start after Maduro’s aides arrived a day late on Saturday for unknown reasons.

Previous attempts to address the problem in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed.