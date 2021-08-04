Rival Leaders Depose South Sudanese Vice President Machar

Rival leaders claim that South Sudan’s vice president, Riek Machar, has been removed as the leader of his party and armed forces, accusing the rebel-turned-politician of no longer serving their interests.

Machar was dismissed following a three-day summit of senior SPLM/A-IO leaders in the country’s far north, according to the party’s military wing. Machar was a crucial role in South Sudan’s deadly journey to independence and subsequent civil conflict.

First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual, the army’s chief of staff, was named interim leader of the opposition organization that administers the embattled country in a tenuous alliance with old foes.

Machar, a shrewd leader who has survived years of jungle warfare, assassination attempts, and exile, is unsure what the putsch means for him.

Machar’s position in the post-war coalition government formed between the warring groups in early 2020 was considerably undermined, according to the military wing, because he “totally failed” to show leadership.

According to a statement signed by the SPLM/A-IO military leadership and dated August 3, Machar had engaged in a years-long “policy of divide and rule,” favoring nepotism over unity and advancing their cause.

As a result, the meeting concluded that there was no other option but to make a decision, prompting it to declare Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon’s removal from the chairperson of the SPLM/A-IO, according to the statement.

Machar’s spokesman in Juba has been contacted for comment.

Along with his longtime foe, President Salva Kiir, he served as vice president in South Sudan’s first post-independence cabinet.

However, the two had a falling out, and Machar was fired two years later. South Sudan spiraled into five years of horrible carnage as loyalists to each man turned their guns on each other.

After a series of failed peace agreements and ceasefire violations, a new ceasefire was signed in 2018, halting the war that had killed nearly 400,000 South Sudanese.

Machar was appointed as Kiir’s deputy in a new unity government in February 2020 under that agreement.

However, as important elements of the peace accords went unfulfilled, suspicion lingered and fissures formed.

Machar faced mounting opposition from within his own ranks as the process progressed, with top cadres arguing that they had lost out under the power-sharing agreement reached with the ruling party.

South Sudan is experiencing its biggest economic calamity and hunger crisis since independence, with tens of thousands of people living in famine-like conditions in the world’s youngest country.