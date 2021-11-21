Riots erupt in Rotterdam over a new COVID lockdown, and police shoot and injure three people.

Three individuals were hurt in Rotterdam on Saturday when police fired rounds during a protest against COVID-19 regulations.

Several hundred protesters stormed on the Dutch city’s retail district late Friday in a “orgy of violence,” according to Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.

According to a tweet from Rotterdam police, 51 persons were arrested, half of whom were under the age of 18.

“We fired warning shots and direct shots since the situation was life-threatening,” Patricia Wessels, a police spokesperson, told Reuters.

Water cannons were ordered to be used, and police on horseback were utilized to quell the protestors. “On a number of occasions, the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves,” Aboutaleb claimed. The city is in a state of emergency, and public transportation has been shut down.

People without a “corona permit,” which confirms a person has been vaccinated or proof of a negative Covid test, are barred from entering any indoor venues during the COVID lockdown.

According to their government, the ban on fireworks was enacted to reduce “additional strain on healthcare.”

Since the start of the pandemic, coronavirus cases and daily infections in the Netherlands have been on the rise. The lockdown was implemented by officials in order to slow down the processing of cases.

Authorities have encouraged those who captured photographs or recordings of the rioting and shootings to turn the footage in for inquiry.

Holland. 19.11.2021 Riots have erupted in Rotterdam as a result of the new three-week curfew.

