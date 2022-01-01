Rio’s Low-Key New Year Produces 50% Less Garbage.

The epidemic and rainy weather made for a quiet New Year’s Eve on Rio de Janeiro’s famous Copacabana beach, but there was a silver lining on Saturday: there was 50% less waste to collect.

COMLURB, the sanitation department of the famed Brazilian beach city, said it collected 320 tonnes of waste from New Year’s Eve celebrations, less than half of the yearly average of 724.2 tonnes from 2018 to 2020.

It said 167 tonnes were found in Copacabana after a 16-minute fireworks display over the beach, down from a pre-pandemic average of 340.6 tonnes.

“We’ll have the beaches and seashore clean much sooner than usual,” COMLURB head Flavio Lopes stated as over 5,000 trash collectors ended their work.