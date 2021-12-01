Right-wing candidates in France are in a final push for the presidency.

On Tuesday, five candidates from France’s conservative Republicans party squared off in a last discussion before the party’s members vote on who will challenge President Emmanuel Macron in next year’s elections.

The announcement by far-right commentator Eric Zemmour early Tuesday that he will run upped the stakes even higher for the Republicans, who have been squabbling over the issue since last spring.

With no polling among the party members who will make the decision, the contest is wide open even in the last hours before the party congress, which begins on Wednesday and will determine the form of the April 2022 election.

With Zemmour and experienced far-right leader Marine Le Pen both in the race, the Republicans will discover how appealing their conventional security and pro-business themes are to French voters.

Tuesday’s prime-time debate on France 2 television was the final of four showcasing the five candidates for the presidential nomination before the party’s two-round voting this week, with the winner announced on Saturday.

The candidates have tried to downplay Zemmour’s rapid surge and attempt to court right-wing supporters, despite polls showing him exceeding any Republican opponent — while still lagging Macron and Le Pen.

“Eric Zemmour is not my kind of right-winger,” said Xavier Bertrand, the president of the Hauts-de-France region in northeastern France, who polls show would be the most popular candidate if elected.

“He lacks the gravitas to rouse the French.”

Valerie Pecresse, the leader of the Ile-de-France region, which contains Paris, rebuffed Zemmour as well, stating she was a “woman of solutions” opposed to a “guy of provocations.”

Pecresse stands out among the Republican candidates as a woman, including Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, who is banking on party loyalty to win over activists.

Pecresse received a major boost Tuesday when 1,300 local and national MPs signed an open letter in the Figaro newspaper in support of “a lady and a concept as modern as it is ambitious.”

However, Eric Ciotti, a law-and-order politician who has advocated for a French “Guantanamo” prison for Islamist terror suspects, appears to have benefited from the surge of Zemmour’s popularity.

He was the only candidate in the discussion who did not trash Zemmour’s recently released election campaign film outright, claiming it contained “ideas held by many French.”

Ciotti also made one of the more eye-catching recommendations of the evening, stating that he supports a flat tax.