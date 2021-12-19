Richard Rogers, the British architect behind the Pompidou Centre, has died at the age of 88, according to reports.

According to media sources, British architect Richard Rogers, who designed some of the world’s most famous structures, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, has died at the age of 88.

Rogers, whose distinctive works such as the Millennium Dome and the ‘Cheesegrater’ transformed the London skyline, “died away softly” Saturday night, according to Matthew Freud of the Freud communications agency.

In an interview with the New York Times, his son, Roo Rogers, confirmed his death but did not specify the cause.

The Italian-born architect has received numerous prizes for his work, including the Pritzker Prize in 2007. He is regarded as one of the forefathers of the “high-tech” architecture movement, which is characterized by structures made of industrial materials such as glass and steel.

He and Italian architect Renzo Piano co-designed France’s Pompidou Centre, which opened in 1977 and is known for its multi-colored, pipe-covered front.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and the Three World Trade Center in New York, as well as international airport terminals in Madrid and London’s Heathrow, are among Rogers’ other well-known projects.

His father was a doctor, while his mother was a former student of the renowned Irish writer James Joyce. In 1938, the family fled Mussolini’s tyranny and settled in England.

He dropped out of school in 1951 without a diploma but was accepted into London’s Architectural Association School, which is recognized for its modernism.

In 1962, he graduated from Yale University in the United States, where he met fellow British architect Norman Foster.

Although Rogers’ universe was built around structures, he felt that the space around them was crucial in defining those who worked.

In 2017, he told The Guardian, “The two can’t be judged apart.”

“Take, for example, the Twin Towers in New York. They weren’t very impressive structures, but the space between them was.”