Return of a Notorious Afghan Warlord to Fight For His Besieged Homeland

Abdul Rashid Dostum, the notorious warlord, has returned to Afghanistan as the Taliban closing in on his long-held stronghold in the north and fight for control of a number of cities elsewhere.

Dostum landed in Kabul on Wednesday night, according to Ehsan Nero, a spokesperson for the former army paratrooper, and was meeting senior authorities to discuss security in Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province.

For months, the former vice president has been in Turkey, where he was thought to be receiving medical care.

Nero said Thursday that he is looking forward to seeing President Ashraf Ghani.

Dostum has commanded one of the country’s largest militias, earning a terrifying reputation in the 1990s for its struggle against the Taliban, as well as charges that his soldiers slaughtered thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

The Kabul government’s recent expectations that militia groups may help boost the country’s overstretched military would be dashed if his fighters were to flee or retire.

In May, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict escalated as US and other foreign soldiers began the final step of a pullout that is expected to be completed later this month.

The Taliban have already taken control of significant swaths of the countryside and are now posing a threat to Afghan government forces in a number of major towns.

The European Union criticized the Taliban’s most recent deadly strikes in Afghanistan on Thursday, calling for “an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, and Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s commissioner for aid and crisis management, issued a joint statement accusing the Taliban of abandoning their promise to seek a peaceful settlement.

“This mindless violence is wreaking havoc on Afghan citizens and increasing the number of internally displaced people seeking safety and shelter,” they stated.

The Afghan and US forces have increased air strikes against militants, and the Taliban warned on Wednesday that they will retaliate by targeting high government officials.

The Taliban warning came as the Afghan military resumed its counter-offensive in Lashkar Gah, in southern Afghanistan, where terrorists have invaded numerous districts of the city in large numbers.

On Tuesday, the army ordered the city’s 200,000 residents to evacuate.

Taking advantage of the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of US forces, the rebels have gained control of large swaths of the countryside and vital border towns.

They’ve been focusing on cities for the past week, with severe battle taking place near the western border with Iran, as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

