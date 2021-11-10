‘Return It,’ says an online influencer who was slammed for flaunting an ancient Egyptian artifact.

After sharing an ancient Egyptian artifact she purchased, a cosmetics artist and influencer with over 600,000 followers received backlash online. Given the West’s history of plundered goods trading, many have speculated that the artifact was stolen.

Erin Parsons, a “vintage collector” who frequently showcases vintage beauty products, released a video to TikTok announcing her purchase. An ancient Egyptian cosmetics spoon had been purchased from an online auction by Parsons.

Although the creator has since erased the video, bits have been stitched together by other TikTok users.

She explained to the camera, “This is an ancient Egyptian cosmetic spoon from around the 18th dynasty.”

Viewers of the video were critical of the purchase, fearing that it might be a stolen item like so many others. “As an Egyptian, I believe that such things should not exist outside of my nation. It’s almost certain that they’ve been taken “According to the Daily Dot, @coolskatess commented.

Parsons responded to the remark by explaining how she got the spoon, writing: “It has been in a private collection since the 1980s, according to what I know. I purchased it from an internet auction and added it to my makeup collection.” The spoon’s past is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it was stolen, according to The Washington Newsday.

The looted goods business was, and continues to be, a thriving one. Throughout history, and particularly during Western colonization, artifacts have been stolen from countries such as Egypt, typically during battles and invasions, and then retained or sold. These relics can still be found in many museums across the world.

However, artifacts have been stolen and sold from Egypt as recently as 2011. After being sold to the institution by a global art trafficking network using forged documents, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City returned a 2,100-year-old coffin of a priest named Nedjemank in 2019. In 2011, the coffin was allegedly robbed and smuggled out of Egypt.

