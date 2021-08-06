Retaliation for Hezbollah’s rocket attack on Israel

In a new escalation between the Iran-backed Shiite movement and the Jewish state, Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired more than ten missiles into Israel on Friday, sparking retaliatory bombardment.

In a flare-up along the border this week, Israel launched its first air strikes on Lebanese territory in seven years, and Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the first direct missile attack on Israeli land since 2019.

“This is a highly dangerous situation,” UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping force in the border region, said in a statement, urging “parties to cease fire and maintain calm.”

In the disputed Shebaa Farms border district, Hezbollah said it fired dozens of missiles at open land near Israeli troops.

The incident was claimed to be in retaliation for Israeli air strikes on south Lebanon on Thursday, the first since 2014.

Several explosions were heard and smoke could be seen rising from the Shebaa Farms, according to an AFP correspondent in south Lebanon.

More than ten rockets were fired, according to the Israeli military, the most of which were intercepted, while the rest landed in open regions.

It uploaded video of multiple vapour trails in the sky and stated that it was “currently striking the launch sources in Lebanon,” but did not provide further details.

Following the Hezbollah rocket attack, UNIFIL reported a “artillery counterattack from Israel in the Shebaa Farms area.”

Israeli artillery fire was reported by an AFP correspondent in south Lebanon on the Shebaa Farms and outside the village of Kfarchouba.

Israeli shelling was also reported by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television program.

Lebanon claims the Shebaa Farms sector, while the UN considers it to be part of Syria’s Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1981.

A military source told AFP that villagers in the Hasbaya district of south Lebanon intercepted a truck carrying a multiple rocket launcher used in Friday’s strike.

The launcher had been seized by the army, according to the source.

Angry villagers blocked the truck’s passage in a video widely circulated on social media, accusing Hezbollah of jeopardizing civilian lives by firing rockets from near to residential neighborhoods.

The truck was stopped after the attack, according to Hezbollah, but the missiles were fired well away from residential areas to protect civilian safety.

Since Wednesday, a succession of rocket strikes have been launched from Lebanon against Israel, although none have been claimed, with the exception of Friday’s barrage.

Prior to Thursday, Israel's most recent air strikes against Lebanon had occurred in.