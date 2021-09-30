Restless Anal Syndrome: A 77-year-old man develops a dreadful COVID-related condition.

After being hospitalized in Japan with a minor case of COVID-19, a 77-year-old man acquired a horrible illness. According to doctors, this could be the first occurrence of “Restless Anal Syndrome” in the world.

It’s thought to be a variation of restless legs syndrome, a widespread neurological illness marked by an insatiable desire to move one’s legs, usually in the evenings.

The individual was taken to Tokyo Medical University Hospital after testing positive for the virus, according to a case study published in BMC Infectious Diseases by Dr. Itaru Nakamura.

He did well with the treatment and was released from the hospital after a few weeks. However, he quickly developed restlessness and severe anal discomfort, prompting him to feel the “necessary impulse to move.”

Though the symptoms worsened in the evenings and when sleeping, they were relieved when walking, running, or playing motion-based video games.

Internal hemorrhoids were discovered during a colonoscopy, along with no other rectal abnormalities. All other testing, including spinal cord injuries, revealed no abnormalities. There was no history of restless legs syndrome in his family.

According to the study, COVID-19 can cause “neural spread” and restless legs syndrome.

According to News.com, the virus “spread to the central nervous system through various probable paths, including hematogenous dissemination and the destruction of the olfactory bulb.” There are also additional possible adverse effects.

Delirium, confessional states, defective olfaction and taste sense, acute psychosis, encephalitis, and acute cerebrovascular events are all examples of this.

“After discharge from the hospital, patients have reported insomnia, sad mood, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment,” it continued.

Another post-COVID complication was recently described in India, where five persons had gallbladder gangrene following their recovery. According to specialists, the illness has a high morbidity rate, and the patients required emergency surgery. Four of the five patients, who ranged in age from 37 to 75, had perforations in their gall bladders.

Earlier this year, tens of thousands of instances of mucormycosis, a deadly black fungal illness, were reported in India. It could be linked to the extensive use of steroids to treat critically unwell COVID-19 patients, according to experts.