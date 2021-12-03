Ressa’s lawyer is ‘confident’ about her trip to Oslo as a Nobel Laureate.

A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, who is facing various court trials, said Friday that he was “certain” that the journalist would be permitted to accept the award in person in Oslo.

In October, the prize was granted to Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for their work to “protect freedom of expression.”

The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a cyber libel conviction last year, sought to three courts for permission to attend the ceremony on December 10.

After dismissing government lawyers’ allegations that she was a “flight risk,” the Court of Appeals in the cyber libel case gave her the green light on Friday.

According to Francis Lim, one of Ressa’s lawyers, she has previously gained authorization from a regional trial court hearing another matter.

“We are optimistic that it will be approved,” Lim added, despite the fact that she is still waiting for the Court of Tax Appeals to rule on her travel application.

Ressa has been a vocal opponent of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government’s policies, particularly a deadly drug war.

Since Duterte’s election in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a slew of criminal accusations, investigations, and online harassment, according to media advocates.

She has seven court proceedings pending, including an appeal of a conviction in the cyber libel case, for which she might face up to six years in prison.

After a court-approved journey to the United States, Ressa, who is also a US citizen, returned to the Philippines on Thursday.