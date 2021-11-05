Resort guests hide as armed men storm the beach in Cancun, as seen on video.

In the latest chapter of the region’s narcotics battle, a squad of men wearing ski masks arrived by boat at a beach on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and assassinated two suspected drug gang members.

During Thursday’s face-off between warring gangsters on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, video published on social media showed guests rushing for safety in a Cancun resort.

The two guys who were killed had come in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day, claiming it was their domain, according to Oscar Montes de Oca, the state prosecutor of Quintana Roo.

According to the Associated Press, he told a local radio station that “approximately 15 guys arrived on the beach to assassinate the two men.”

One of the men who was shot died on the beach, while another escaped into one of the hotels before succumbing to his injuries.

At the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort, all guests and employees are urged to duck, and we’re all transported to hiding locations. Are you an active shooter? Is it a terrorist threat or an abduction threat? They’re not giving us any information. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Hf7SRzRJIZ 4 November 2021 One other person was injured in the incident, but investigators are still trying to figure out whether the victim was a hotel employee or a guest.

Tourists who were terrified of the gunfight uploaded photographs and comments on social media about how they had to hide from the gunfire.

After being informed that an active shooter was in the area, Twitter user Mike Sington took cover with guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort.

Guests were dragged out of hiding and brought to the lobby, where they cried and hugged each other, he later tweeted.

According to Radio Formula, a group of at least ten persons were later arrested in Cancun “potentially in relation with the case,” citing news outlet DRV Noticias.

The state prosecutor’s office in Quintana Roo has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Mexico released a statement regarding the event, recommending American individuals to seek assistance from the US Consulate in Merida.

“We suggest worried family and/or friends of U.S. citizens in the area to contact them to let them know they are safe.”

Governor Carlos Manuel Joaquin González of Quintana Roo remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.