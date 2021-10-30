Residents say Ethiopian forces are retreating from a strategic town.

Residents told AFP on Saturday that Ethiopian military had withdrawn from Dessie, a crucial town in the Amhara region bordering Tigray, following intense combat and power cuts.

If confirmed, the town’s surrender to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) would be a severe setback for the federal government, which has been fighting the rebels for nearly a year.

“Ethiopian soldiers began evacuating from the region around 2 a.m.,” said Amir, a Dessie local who declined to give his last name.

Another local, who only gave his name as Mohammed, reported that TPLF fighters “entered the city, with ENDF (Ethiopian National Defense Force) personnel not seen.”

“I’m not sure if the soldiers fled or were kidnapped,” he told AFP, adding that he was attempting to depart Dessie for the nearby town of Kombolcha.

The TPLF and the government made no quick reaction on the situation in Dessie.

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to verify independently.

Dessie is around 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, in the Amhara region, which borders Tigray.

Residents had previously reported a large military presence in the area, while civilians fleeing conflict-torn communities to the north flocked to Dessie in search of safety.

Since last week, Tigray has been subjected to near-daily aircraft bombardments as the military ramps up its use of air force in the fight.

According to a medical official, ten people were killed in an air strike on Thursday, while the UN stated three children were killed in two raids on the Tigrayan capital Mekele on October 18. This month, another individual was killed in a different attack.

According to the government, the facilities destroyed in northern and western Tigray were of a military nature and were supporting the TPLF.

International condemnation has followed the attacks, which have hampered UN access to the region, where an estimated 400,000 people are facing famine-like circumstances due to a de facto assistance blockade.

One of the few remaining areas where the federal government has a military edge over the rebels is control of the skies, along with superior personnel.

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed forces in Tigray in November, the operation spiraled into a long-running war marred by massacres, mass rapes, and a humanitarian crisis.

The operation was launched in reaction to TPLF attacks on army camps, according to the prime minister, who earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.