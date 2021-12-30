Residents of Xi’an are complaining about food shortages as the lockdown continues.

Residents in the Chinese city of Xi’an claimed they were having trouble finding enough food, despite Beijing’s assurances on Thursday that supplies were adequate.

Since the virus first arose in a major city in late 2019, Beijing has pursued a stringent “zero Covid” strategy comprising strong border restrictions and fast, targeted lockdowns.

Eight days ago, all 13 million people of Xi’an were placed under lockdown, and local officials revealed that critical supplies had been difficult to come by.

The federal administration, on the other hand, asserted on Thursday that the city had enough supply.

At a news conference, trade ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said, “On the overall, the total supply of daily requirements in Xi’an is sufficient.”

He said that if necessary, the commerce ministry would take additional steps to “guarantee a consistent supply of people’ everyday essentials.”

Workers in hazmat suits were seen sorting eggs, meat, and vegetables before delivering food to households door-to-door, according to state television.

However, residents of Xi’an contacted by AFP claimed they were having difficulty obtaining adequate food.

One woman who talked to AFP stated, “I didn’t get any food given to me.” “Two days ago, I was able to order something from our convenience store downstairs, but not today.” “At home, I have rice… I have a few eggs left — one for each meal, one for each day “she stated

One inhabitant, who did not want to be identified, told AFP she only had enough food because she persuaded the gatekeeper to let her go to the supermarket for a half-hour to collect supplies.

She said supplies were low and the veggies were old, and that police had been stationed outside the block by Thursday.

Despite being low in comparison to other epidemics across the world, daily infections in Xi’an remained high by Chinese norms on Thursday, with another 155 infections confirmed.

Since December 9, there have been over a thousand cases.

The restrictions permitted one resident out every two days to stock up on supplies when the lockdown was declared last week. Residents were then only allowed out once every three days, before they were no longer let out at all.

Some people on social media said they had received food packs, but others said they were still having trouble getting supplies.

“I heard friends in other areas got their food delivered,” a Weiyang district resident named Wang told AFP, adding that she was using up all of her supplies.

“All I eat is a cup of oatmeal every day to stay alive.”