Residents of Hong Kong in the United States had their residency status extended in the face of China’s crackdown on dissent.

The Biden administration has granted extended residency to Hong Kong residents in the United States who are facing deportation due to China’s crackdown on mainland opposition, according to a statement released by the White House.

President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on Thursday deferring the forced departure of some Hong Kong residents in the US who were escaping China.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said, “This action demonstrates President Biden’s strong support for people in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and makes clear we will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and the international community.”

The declaration speaks out against China’s National Security Law, which has been used to suppress pro-democracy publications and demonstrations in order to “deny basic rights and freedoms, assault Hong Kong’s autonomy, and weaken its residual democratic processes and institutions.”

We will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong in light of politically motivated arrests and trials, media silence, and shrinking space for elections and democratic opposition, according to the statement.

It comes as relations between the United States and China have worsened as a result of a trade war and rising tensions over China’s attempts to suppress political dissent in Hong Kong.

Following protests in 2019 against a proposed law enabling extraditions to mainland China, the Chinese government has moved to quell resistance. This has raised fears that the former British colony will lose the liberties granted when it was turned over to Chinese administration in 1997.

It was unclear how many people would be eligible for the deferral, which would allow Hong Kong residents to work while in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security.