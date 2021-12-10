Residents of El Mozote are still mourning four decades after the massacre.

Miriam Nunez discovered the bones of her in-laws dispersed over the property when she was preparing the ground to construct her family house in El Mozote, El Salvador, twenty-nine years ago.

They were among roughly 1,000 individuals, half of whom were children, who were slaughtered by government soldiers ten years previously, accusing the community of assisting communist guerillas during El Salvador’s horrific civil war from 1980 to 1992.

“I had to collect all of the little girls’ teeth, small bones… fingers… and put them in a sack,” Nunez told AFP, forty years after the slaughter for which no one has been found guilty.

El Mozote was one of the bloodiest massacres in Latin American history, lasting five days in December 1981.

Nunez, now 63, remembers finding the bloodied clothes of an 18-month-old daughter named Yesenia, who would later become her sister-in-law, as well as her mother-in-teeth. law’s

Nunez’s husband, Orlando Marquez, lost 15 family members in the massacre, which was the bloodiest event of El Salvador’s internal strife, which left over 75,000 people dead and 7,000 people missing.

Marquez’s dead relatives included three youngsters.

Residents of El Mozote were cultivating beans, corn, sugar cane, and cows among verdant hills 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of San Salvador in 1981, despite the fact that the country was at war.

Unbeknownst to many, the area was home to a Marxist guerrilla guerilla force.

The country’s military then arrived in the region on December 9. Bloodshed erupted for the next five days.

El Mozote’s bloodiest day was November 11th.

Soldiers from the Atlacatl Battalion, a US-trained counter-insurgency force, set fire to homes, raped women, and killed as many locals as they could.

According to eyewitness testimony, some youngsters were tossed into the air and slashed with machetes.

Miriam Nunez was living in Lourdes, near San Salvador, at the time, while her husband was studying in the capital.

Maria de la Paz Chicas, an 11-year-old survivor, was visiting a neighbouring village with her father at the time.

When they attempted to return home, they were thwarted “They (the troops) refused to let us in. This is what kept us alive.” Chicas, who is now 51 years old, has lost six brothers and seventeen relatives.

The Salvadoran government was found guilty of the El Mozote massacre by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2012, and reparations were awarded.

