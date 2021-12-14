Residents in this country are fined over $15,000 a year for refusing the COVID vaccine.

Austria is adopting a hard line on vaccines, imposing criminal penalties on individuals who fail to receive their COVID vaccine.

According to The Sun, people who opt to remain unvaccinated will be subject to fines of $15,862 each year.

Austria has one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe (68%) and is aiming to increase vaccinations as COVID infections spread across the continent.

The World Health Organization has warned that when the Delta variety spreads and the Omicron form takes hold in Europe, the death toll could rise to 700,000 this winter. On Monday, the United Kingdom confirmed the first death from the Omicron variety.

The fines are set to go into force in February and will run until January 2024, when citizens aged 14 and up will be required to have vaccines. The Associated Press stated that fines of 3,600 euros ($3,965) will be handed down every three months.

Pregnant women and others who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical reasons will be granted exemptions, according to health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, as reported by The Sun.

“We don’t want to penalise those who aren’t vaccinated,” Minister for Constitutional Affairs Karoline Edtstadler said during a news conference, according to Reuters. We’re hoping to convert them and persuade them to get vaccinated.” According to Reuters, the vaccine mandate must be approved by parliament, but two opposition parties backing it have claimed it will pass easily.

Austria has entered its fourth state of emergency.

According to the Associated Press, Edtstadler added, “We still have an obligation and a need to enhance vaccine coverage so that we don’t move from lockdown to lockdown next year as well.”