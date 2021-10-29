Residents in Serbia and Croatia are left high and dry as a result of the river row.

Sandor Perzolt’s ancestral farm has been in Serbia or Croatia, depending on the map, for over three decades. His family’s property near the Danube is embroiled in a long-running legal battle over the river’s changing flow.

Locals like Perzolt have been trapped in an administrative tug of war, with their livelihoods being curtailed in a row that has the potential to become combustible.

Perzolt’s modest stretch of gentle farmland has seen kingdoms rise and fall, and boundaries come and go throughout the decades.

Throughout much of central and southeastern Europe, the Danube has traditionally acted as a dividing line between contending empires and ethnic groups.

Following years of horrific fighting that saw Yugoslavia rent apart and many republics arise in its wake, new borders were set in the 1990s.

While shucking corn with his wife, the 64-year-old told AFP, “I get a sensation I live in two countries.”

The ongoing dispute over the territory derives from differing views of the actual location of the border.

Serbia has contended for decades that the national line runs through the middle of the river, however it may be flowing at the time, and that the land east of the Danube is Serbian territory.

Croatia, on the other hand, claims a handful of enclaves along the Danube’s eastern banks, alleging outdated maps that do not reflect the river’s current path.

The Perzolts and a few other families that live in the disputed regions are left to deal with the difficulties of living in territorial purgatory.

“I became a Croatian for the first time once I married in the early 1990s, and I am still their citizen,” Perzolt added.

“However, I was granted Serbian citizenship because I was unable to register my tractors otherwise.”

Zagreb continues to subsidize the family’s farming operations.

Despite this, Perzolt is unable to sell his items in Croatia since Croatian officials impose customs duties on all commodities passing through its checkpoint on the opposite bank of the river.

“You’re familiar with the technique… They’d inquire if I had any booze or cigarettes on me. We’re not smugglers; instead, we’re farmers “According to Perzolt.

The majority of the 140 square kilometers (54 miles) of contested territory is uninhabited and mostly consists of forests and islands.

In 2015, a group of right-wing libertarians attempted to capitalize on the overlapping claims by announcing the foundation of a new country, the "Free Republic of Liberland," on the internet.