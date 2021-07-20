Residents in China are waist-deep in water due to heavy floods.

After extremely strong rains, millions of people in central China were flooded.

Subway commuters in Zhengzhou, Henan’s capital, were left waist-deep in water as the river banks spilled, according to a video posted on social media. In a sea of murky, foggy water, passengers waited patiently for rescue.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, more than 10,000 inhabitants of Henan province have been relocated to shelters.

Some people slept the night at their offices, while others stayed in hotels.

There has been no word about any deaths or injuries as of yet.

Meteorological authorities declared the province’s highest alert level on Tuesday, while Chinese weather projections predicted further strong downpours. According to The Guardian, more than 7.8 inches of rain poured in one hour.

Floods are common in China during the rainy summer months. Due to China’s urbanization and the global climate catastrophe, these floods have gotten worse during the last few decades.

The city of Zhengzhou issued a statement on its website warning that the “flood control situation is grim” and that the potential of tragedy is “extremely high.”

Officials advised citizens to stay at home or at a safe location and to monitor the situation for developments, according to a separate statement from the government.