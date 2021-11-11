Residents in a tense Polish border town express their fear.

Residents in a town engulfed in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border expressed concern about rising tensions but expressed support for the Polish government’s harsh attitude.

Since Monday, when hundreds of refugees marched from Belarus to the Polish border, the typically tranquil town of 19,000 inhabitants has been crisscrossed by columns of police and military vehicles.

“I’m worried about the migrants getting through and the consequences,” Henryk Lenkiewicz, a 67-year-old pensioner, said as he walked past a community noticeboard in the town center.

Regina, 79, said she was more concerned about the standoff with Belarus than about the refugees.

“The situation with Belarus is a source of concern for us. In the town, there are dozens of police cars driving back and forth “As she waited for a bus, she said.

Belarus has been accused of “state terrorism” by the government, which claims that the dictatorship is sending migrants, the majority of whom are from the Middle East, to the EU and NATO border and pressuring them to pass.

It has dispatched 15,000 troops to the border to assist police and border guards in stopping the influx of migrants, which is expected to overrun the border region.

“The citizens here are constantly stressed,” said Piotr Romanowicz, deputy mayor.

“We hear the sirens and helicopters all the time,” Izabela Korecki, a 38-year-old homemaker out on a walk with her two daughters, agreed.

For Thursday’s National Independence Day celebration, the town was decked up in Polish red-and-white flags, just like the rest of Poland.

Residents were also asked to donate refreshments and cake for the soldiers, according to signs expressing support for Polish forces.

There was little sympathy for the migrants, who were camped out in deplorable conditions just 16 kilometers (10 miles) outside a razor-wire fence erected by Poland.

After her car was halted by border guards at one of several checkpoints in the area looking for migrants in the boot, Aniela, 57, remarked, “Those who wish to help them should individually take in a family for five years and pay for it themselves.”

“Some of them have found themselves in this predicament through no fault of their own,” Romanowicz said, adding that the community was ready to help.

The Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has also been supporting the few migrants who have managed to make it through.

"We've been here since August, and we're seeing an increasing number of people trying to enter the border illegally," Anna Chmielewska said as she sorted through heaps.