Residents in a Syrian frontline town are’stuck’ between rivals.

Khalil Ibrahim resides a few streets from his home in northern Syria, but a boundary separating regime and rebel-controlled area prevents him from getting to his front door.

“I’m currently staying in a friend’s house, which is only 300-350 meters (985-1150 ft) from my own,” he told AFP from Tadif, where rebel and regime fighters are fighting for control.

“It was a four-room home with a magnificent view that I fixed up myself,” the 46-year-old said of the home, which is now in government hands.

Tadif is a peaceful front line between regime forces and Ankara-backed rebels in a section of Syria controlled by a patchwork of rival forces, located about 32 kilometers (20 miles) east of Aleppo city.

Ibrahim fled the town in 2015, just months after it was captured by the Islamic State, but he returned four years later.

Residents of the government-controlled area have yet to come home. Ibrahim stated that he will not return to the regime’s rule.

He used to be a taxi driver, but he now lives near the front lines since he can’t afford to rent anywhere else in Syria.

He explained, “I live in a house with no doors or windows.”

“I can’t even set up utilities or spend a lot of money on it because I’m not sure if I’ll stay or leave.”

Following fighting with IS, Russian-backed government forces seized control of a portion of Tadif in 2017.

During that time, Turkey and its Syrian rebel proxies conducted a months-long offensive in northern Syria, targeting Islamists and Kurdish militants labeled “terrorists” by Ankara.

Turkey’s Syrian proxies have since acquired control of a number of locations in the country’s north, including an enclave in northern Tadif where they control numerous neighborhoods.

The rest of Tadif is under the grip of regime forces, making it Syria’s only town where regime and Ankara-backed rebels dwell in relative peace.

“My kids ask me whether we’ll ever go back to our house because it’s so close?” Ibrahim sighed.

The wars and bombardment that destroyed sections of Tadif before IS was driven from the area are still visible on the streets.

Bullet-riddled IS billboards rise over destroyed streets and bombed-out buildings at the city’s northern gate.

Sandbags and huge stones are heaped in a makeshift boundary at the front line.

Syrian army and allied militia fighters are the only ones who live on the regime-controlled side.

Many Tadif residents, as well as rebel fighters and their families, live in the rebel-controlled pocket.

There are no public services, leaving many people without. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.