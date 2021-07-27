Residents are being warned not to eat from their gardens, and toxic soot concerns have arisen as a result of a chemical plant explosion.

Following a chemical factory explosion on Tuesday, residents of Leverkusen, Germany, were advised not to eat from gardens due to toxic soot worries, according to the Associated Press.

Residents were also instructed to stay indoors until late afternoon, while people from outside Leverkusen were advised to avoid the area. They later issued a warning to parents not to allow their children play outside or use their swimming pools for a few days. Experts will be able to determine how harmful the soot is in a few days and provide residents with any necessary guidance.

One person was killed, 31 were injured, and four were missing as a result of the incident. Five of the injured are thought to be in critical condition, according to police. Because not all family members had been told, they did not provide any information about their identities, the age of the deceased, or the injured.

An explosion at the Chempark site’s waste treatment plant in Leverkusen, near Cologne, propelled a massive black cloud into the air. The fire that erupted following the explosion took firemen nearly four hours to put out.

The incident was first classed as a “severe threat” by Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance. However, the Cologne fire service afterwards tweeted that air pollution data “do not show any form of abnormality.” It stated that the smoke level has decreased, but that it will continue to monitor the air for pollutants.

The explosion occurred in solvent storage tanks, according to a statement from the city of Leverkusen.

Lars Friedrich, the head of Chempark, told reporters in Leverkusen, “We are very saddened about this tragic event and the death of our employee.” “We are doing everything we can to bring this issue under control as soon as possible; we know the residents of Leverkusen are worried.”

The chemical park’s operator, Currenta, said the explosion started at 9:40 a.m. and soon turned into a fire. They claimed the explosion damaged three large tanks, but it was too early to determine the source of the blast.

Currenta claimed in the statement that “sirens were activated to warn residents and warning notifications were sent.”

According to police in nearby Cologne, a considerable number of officers, firefighters, and other personnel were involved in the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.