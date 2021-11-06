Residents and activists in Sfax, Tunisia, are outraged by the stinking garbage.

Mountains of uncollected waste litter the streets of Tunisia’s industrial capital of Sfax, prompting residents and campaigners to warn of a “environmental catastrophe.”

“The situation is horrible,” Mohamed Boujalabane, a resident of Sfax, Tunisia’s second largest city, told AFP.

“We can’t live a normal life anymore,” he added, his face hidden under a mask. “There’s rubbish everywhere, and we’re scared for the health of our children and families.”

Garbage has piled up in the streets for the past 40 days, generating clouds of flies even around hospitals and schools.

The stink is intolerable.

“We’ve filed a complaint with the municipality, but they’ve done nothing thus far!” Butcher Rabeh Abid yelled fiercely.

The garbage difficulties began after authorities shuttered the province’s main dump at Aguereb in late September, according to Hamdi Chebaane, a waste management specialist and environmental campaigner with Tunisie Verte.

“The municipality has refusing to collect the garbage until the government” finds a solution, he said.

As a result, Chebaane said, the region faced “an environmental catastrophe.”

According to local media sources, the landfill was shut down after neighbors complained that “hazardous waste” was being placed at the site, which solely allows residential garbage.

In October, Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui traveled to Sfax to meet with local leaders to resolve the situation.

She requested that the poisonous trash be sent to a temporary landfill in Sfax, away from the city and residential areas.

Locals, on the other hand, were opposed to any such short-term solution.

Tunisia, which has a population of 12 million people, has suffered with waste management issues in the past.

International experts estimate that 2.5 million tonnes of waste are collected each year, with the vast majority being deposited in landfills without being processed, recycled, or burnt.

According to a recent World Bank assessment, just 61% of waste in Tunis is collected, with the majority of it ending up in open-air landfills.

Authorities have attempted to crack down on illicit rubbish dumps since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, but they have little resources to do so.

Cabinet divisions have also prompted disagreements between the government and local officials, particularly over who should collect dangerous trash from hospitals.

A scandal involving hundreds of garbage containers brought from Italy shook the North African country in 2020.

They were declared to be transporting plastic for industrial recycling, but instead contained a mixture of rotten home garbage, which Tunisian law prohibits the importation of.