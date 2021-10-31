Rescuers race to reach 9 firefighters trapped in a cave in Brazil.

Authorities reported on Sunday that first responders were racing to save nine Brazilian firemen who were trapped in a cave after the cave’s roof collapsed as they were training inside.

According to the Sao Paulo fire department, the disaster occurred while a party of 26 firemen were conducting a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis.

The cave’s roof collapsed, trapping a portion of the group, according to the report.

“At this time, nine victims remain underground,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office in Altinopolis.

According to an earlier report, 15 people were remained buried, and three of those who were recovered suffered from fractures and hypothermia.

According to the mayor’s office, five persons were taken to a local hospital and then discharged.

Heavy rains have impeded the efforts of police and emergency medical professionals who have joined firefighters in a frantic attempt to release those still trapped.

The rescue has been compounded by the challenging access to the remote site and the fear of fresh collapses.

Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors involved in the training, told GloboNews that the group had intended to spend the night within the cave.

“The entry to the building where they were staying fell. I’m in a desperate situation, “She spoke with family of other firemen who were waiting for updates on the rescue effort.

Altinopolis is noted for its caves, which are a popular tourist destination in the area.