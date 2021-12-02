Republicans Threaten a bid to avert a government shutdown in the United States.

Republicans stalling a package to finance federal agencies in an attempt to torpedo President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, US politicians hurried Thursday to avoid a weekend government shutdown.

With the clock ticking down to the midnight deadline on Friday and Saturday, the House was anticipated to send a stopgap bill to the Senate, with bipartisan support, that would keep the government open until February 18.

Hardline, on the other hand, Senate Republicans have threatened to stall the bill because of Biden’s unrelated order requiring major corporations to provide Covid-19 vaccines or periodic testing for employees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “This morning, the House will begin the process of taking up this government funding measure, and we hope to get it passed through their chamber by the end of today.”

“Unfortunately, Republican infighting appears to be an obstacle to avoiding a needless and dangerous government shutdown.”

More than 780,000 people have died in the United States as a result of the epidemic, and the worrying new Omicron form of the virus has sparked fears of a winter rise in cases.

However, legal challenges to Biden’s order requiring vaccination or frequent testing for certain segments of the US workforce, such as enterprises with more than 100 employees, military people, and health-care workers, have mounted.

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, wants to eliminate federal money for the corporate mandate, and he has the support of some right-wingers in both chambers.

The majority of Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, the party’s Senate leader, are opposed to the action, afraid that they would be blamed for the shutdown, but in the evenly divided upper chamber, any single senator can stall any vote.

On the Senate floor, Schumer described the bipartisan stopgap agreement as a “decent compromise” that “allows a proper length of time for both parties in both chambers to complete negotiations.”

It was unclear whether McConnell had reached an agreement with Lee to bring him to heel, but the Republican leader told Fox News: “We’re not going to shut down the government.”

“It’s incomprehensible to anyone. On both sides, almost no one thinks it’s a good idea.” To prevent a shutdown, all 100 senators would have to agree on a speedy vote. If they fail to keep the government running, the shutdowns will begin over the weekend and might last all week.

According to S&P Global Economics, a closure would cost the economy $1.8 billion each week.

Millions of government employees and military personnel would be affected. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.