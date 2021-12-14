Republicans should not block US envoy nominations, according to Blinken.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned that Republican opposition to ambassadorial nominations in the Senate could jeopardize American foreign policy.

In a US Senate deeply divided along ideological lines, a small group of Republicans has been opposing the appointment of many envoys, primarily through procedural maneuvering, keeping critical abroad positions vacant.

“Important positions, including Beijing, remain empty. This is a major issue. And the fact that we don’t have our entire national security and foreign policy personnel on the ground impeded practically every difficulty we faced, including dealing with Russia and China “Blinken remarked.

“The Senate must act for the sake of our national security.”

American ambassadors, like secretaries and assistant secretaries, are nominated by the president, but they can only enter office when the upper house of Congress has voted in favor of their nomination.

“We’re really lucky in Indonesia to have a confirmed ambassador on the job,” Blinken said during a visit to Jakarta.

“However, we are still waiting in far too many countries.”

Only 16 percent of the current US administration’s ambassadors have been confirmed, he said, adding that in the last three American administrations, between 70 and 90 percent of envoys had been confirmed at the same point.

Blinken attended a G7 foreign ministers’ conference in the United Kingdom before landing in Indonesia.

Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Japan, as well as the European Union, attended the event alongside the host country and the United States.

According to an American official, just one of the participants has a verified US ambassador.