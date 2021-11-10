Republicans meet with Taiwan’s president as part of their push to strengthen defenses.

According to local news agencies, a legislative delegation led by Republican lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and senior security officials early on Wednesday.

The six senators and congressmen, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, were reportedly part of a diplomatic caravan that arrived at Taiwan’s Presidential Office at 9:30 a.m. local time, some 15 minutes after Tsai.

According to a Pentagon statement released later that day, the group of 13 personnel, including seven advisers, arrived in Taipei through Manila late Tuesday in a US Navy jet—a standard means of transport.

Taiwan-based Senators John Cornyn (TX), Mike Lee (UT), Tommy Tuberville (AL), and Mike Crapo (ID) have been identified by Mirror Media and the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong (ID). The delegates are said to include Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey (TX), while the sixth American lawmaker—also from the House—is still unknown.

The specifics will be kept private at the request of the delegation, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, which was coordinated by the American Institute in Taiwan—the de facto embassy in Taipei—on Tuesday.

The group was set to meet with Tsai, members of her National Security Council, and senior Defense Ministry officials, according to Taiwanese state broadcaster PTS. According to the station, bilateral ties, trade, and national security were on the agenda.

On Tuesday in Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price deferred questions about the nature of the visit to the delegations themselves, while Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby told a press conference that congressional visits to Taiwan were “fairly routine” and in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which requires the US to assist Taiwan in self-defense.

Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) made a brief stop in Taipei in early June, making this the second congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this year. Their visit this week comes as Beijing continues to escalate cross-strait rhetoric, as the Biden administration prepares for President Joe Biden’s third personal meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which will take place next week.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are leading a slew of bills aimed at strengthening the island’s defenses. This is a condensed version of the information.