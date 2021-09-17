Republicans in the House of Foreign Affairs are preparing for the United States to return to Afghanistan.

Fears that the Taliban will once again allow Afghanistan to become a haven for international terrorist groups have prompted Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to warn that American troops may have to return to the country.

This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was dragged before Congress by senators who sought to know how America’s longest war ended in such disgrace. Even as the inquest continues, politicians’ thoughts are moving to reintervention.

For many, the war is far from ended, thanks to ambiguous and ever-expanding goals, Pentagon and White House deception, and a passionate trust in America’s power to establish a nation.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that grilled Blinken this week, told This website, “I believe it’s quite likely that we’re going to end up getting militarily involved again.”

“There will be a gathering of the worst of the worst, terrorist groups from all over the world,” he said. And now they have our armaments… As a result, they are likely to be considerably more hazardous now than they were before September 11, 2001.”

As the Taliban begins to reign, Americans are left wondering what two decades of bloodshed—the vast majority of which was in Afghanistan—and trillions of dollars actually accomplished. The Taliban has taken control of Kabul, Al-Qaeda forces have apparently returned to Afghanistan, and America’s foreign policy failures have added another chapter to the book.

The Taliban and Al-Qaeda will continue to oppose the United States. Now, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-KP), a regional branch of Islamic State that has been carving out areas of operation while battling the Taliban, the Afghan government, and international forces for years, has made its home in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the foreign affairs committee’s ranking member, said, “Biden’s top intelligence analysts have said Al-Qaeda is likely to reconstruct in Afghanistan and be able to harm America in one to two years.”

“Biden has once again allowed Afghanistan to become a safe haven for global jihad, therefore we must be ready for anything.”

The committee’s other member, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), told This website that the White House should not hesitate to respond to national security concerns. “Any credible, direct threat to the United States or American life must. This is a condensed version of the information.