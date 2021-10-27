Republican leaders blame the stimulus package for rising inflation in the United States.

Republican Senate leaders lashed out at soaring US inflation rates on Tuesday, blaming the rises on a flow of cash from Democratic President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus program earlier this year.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, highlighted the recent spike in prices as evidence that the American economy has reopened to argue against Biden’s new infrastructure and social program spending proposals.

“Inflation is rife in this country. The country is awash in cash. At a press conference, McConnell remarked, “The last thing we need is another enormous reckless tax and spending spree.”

“Gas prices in every state in the union are over $3 per gallon. There isn’t going to be any relief in sight. “It’s a direct outcome of money flooding the country,” he explained.

According to government data, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago, with higher food and housing prices accounting for half of the increase.

Oil has surpassed $80 a barrel for the first time in years, putting a strain on the economy.

As the worst days of the pandemic have passed, consumers have raced to buy homes, vehicles, and other things in a spike of demand, while supply issues such as a shortage of computer chips, shipping containers, and truck drivers have driven up prices.

According to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the inflation rise is primarily “transitory,” but it could linger for a long time due to the “extraordinary shock to the global economy.”

However, she also stated that firms who are having difficulty filling unfilled positions may be forced to hike wages, which would feed inflation.

Price pressures will lessen slightly once pandemic effects are worked out, according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has also stated that the central bank can act against inflation if required.

Although many analysts credit the stimulus with preventing a worsening of the economic crisis, McConnell has contended that the almost $2 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March was excessive.

Biden’s Democrats are negotiating over two spending proposals, one of which includes $1.2 trillion for infrastructure and the other of which includes around $2 billion for social programs, all of which they plan to fund with new taxes.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who leads the Senate’s razor-thin Democratic majority, expressed optimism that the initiatives will be approved.

He told reporters, "I believe we will get this done, and we will get it done soon."