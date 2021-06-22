Reports of an LGBT content ban in Hungary are dismissed by the Hungarian Foreign Minister as “global fake news.”

After a new law was strongly criticized as targeting LGBT individuals, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto blamed “global fake news,” according to the Associated Press.

“There is a global fake news effort going on about the law protecting children. During a news conference in Luxemburg, Szijjarto stated that “ninety-nine percent of individuals raising criticisms have not studied the complete law.”

Although the law was intended to combat pedophilia, it has been amended to make it appear as if pedophilia and homosexuality are linked. The rule made it illegal to communicate anything about homosexuality or sex reassignment with kids.

Human rights organizations have slammed the legislation, claiming that it might be used to stigmatize and harass residents based on their sexual orientation or gender identities, as well as deprive young people of vital sex education information.

Thousands of people have demonstrated against the regulations in Budapest, Hungary’s capital.

Munich When Germany’s national team faces Hungary on Wednesday, Mayor Dieter Reiter has requested permission from UEFA, Europe’s soccer governing body, for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colors to condemn homophobia and bigotry.

The proposal was turned down by UEFA on Tuesday, who said they understood the objective but were rejecting the move because of its political context: “a message aimed at a decision reached by the Hungarian national parliament.”

Szijjarto said at the news conference that the legislation is only intended to protect children from pedophiles and to ensure that only parents have the right and responsibility to educate their children about sexual orientation.

“The law does not discriminate against any social group,” he added, adding that it does not discriminate against the gay community.