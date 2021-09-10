Report: Russia summoned the US ambassador over alleged election meddling.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced Friday that US Ambassador John Sullivan had been summoned to meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister over alleged meddling in the country’s upcoming parliamentary election.

According to Reuters, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had “undeniable proof” that tech firms located in the United States had broken Russian laws ahead of the September 19 election.

According to Reuters, the statement read, “In this context, it was stressed that intervention in the internal affairs of our country was utterly unacceptable.”

In its statement, the foreign ministry made no mention of any firms or specific infractions. Russia, on the other hand, declared earlier this month that if Apple and Google do not remove an app made by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from their web stores, it will consider them guilty of election meddling.

The app linked to Navalny, a prominent activist who is presently imprisoned, is supposed to urge Russian citizens to vote in local elections for politicians who are opposed to the current national government.

In early September, Russia threatened to penalize Apple and Google if they did not remove the software. “Such arrogant and selective behavior, as well as demonstrative ignoring of repeated requests from relevant Russian agencies regarding content designated as extremist, is particularly unacceptable in the context of the current electoral processes,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time.

According to TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, Zakharova alleged the US was lying about Sullivan’s meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in early reports.

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, US embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz said the discussion on Friday discussed a “variety of bilateral issues” in support of US President Joe Biden’s “commitment to a stable, predictable relationship with Russia.”

“I’ve seen three [different]grounds for the representative of the United States to be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The summoning was actually done by the Foreign Ministry, and the Foreign Ministry understands the exact reason for it,” Zakharova said in her Telegram channel on Friday, according to TASS. “There is just one explanation: Russian electoral meddling. We hope that this is what US diplomats will report to Washington, rather than what the US embassy said in its divorced from reality news release.”

