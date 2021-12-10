Report on Trump’s foul-mouthed tirade at old ally Netanyahu.

According to a new book, former US president Donald Trump spat an expletive at Israel’s ex-prime leader Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory last year.

Author Barak Ravid said on the Axios website on Friday that Trump lashed out in an interview for a book about US-Israel relations during his presidency.

“During their four years in power, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies, at least in public. Not any more, “Ravid penned the piece.

In an interview with Ravid, Trump said, “I haven’t spoken to him since.” “Fuck him,” I said. “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East,” claimed Ravid, who interviewed Trump twice for his upcoming book. He claimed that Trump, who appeared to be close to Netanyahu during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, was critical of him constantly in the interviews.

“The final straw for Trump came when Netanyahu congratulated Vice President-elect Biden on his election victory while Trump was still contesting the outcome,” Ravid said.

Netanyahu congratulated Biden 12 hours after it became evident that he had won.

Trump has never conceded the election, saying that Biden won due to vote fraud without providing any evidence.

Other foreign leaders praised Biden before Netanyahu, but Netanyahu stood out for Trump.

According to Ravid, Trump added, “The first person who thanked [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I did more for than any other person I worked with.”

“Bibi had the option of remaining silent. He’s made a colossal error “Trump referred to Netanyahu by his nickname.

“Bibi was one of my favorite characters. Bibi is still one of my favorites. However, I value loyalty as well “he stated

According to Ravid, Trump was dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s refusal to assist him in keeping his job.

Netanyahu issued a statement on Friday in response to the Axios report.

He remarked, “I greatly appreciate President Trump’s significant support to Israel and its security.”

“I also recognize the importance of the solid partnership between Israel and the United States, therefore congratulating the incoming president was vital to me.”

Both past leaders may seek re-election.

Trump is still the de facto leader of the Republican Party, and he hasn’t ruled out a presidential candidacy in 2024. Netanyahu is the current head of the opposition in Israel’s Knesset, having lost power earlier this year.