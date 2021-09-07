Report on the Successful Launch of a Homegrown SLBM in South Korea.

According to a report released Tuesday, South Korea has successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile as part of its efforts to strengthen its defenses against the nuclear-armed North.

Pyongyang has long sought to develop submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) technology, and in January displayed four of them at a military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, dubbing them “the world’s most formidable weapon,” according to state media KCNA.

While North Korea has provided images of underwater launches, many believe they were from a fixed platform or submersible barge rather than a submarine.

According to Yonhap, which cited anonymous military sources, South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development conducted underwater ejection tests of the SLBM from a new, locally manufactured 3,000-tonne class submarine fitted with six vertical launching tubes last week.

The SLBM is thought to be a derivative of South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, which has a range of roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) and will be mass produced for deployment after another series of tests, according to the report.

Only a few countries have succeeded in developing an SLBM, and South Korea is one of them.

In a budget request submitted to parliament on Monday, Seoul set aside about 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) for defense technology research and development next year.

According to a press release, if approved, it will result in a 76 percent increase in the Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s research budget, which will be utilized to “actively create cutting-edge, future technology.”

Pyongyang is also considering expanding its submarine force.

Kim told a Workers’ Party meeting in January that the North had completed blueprints for a nuclear-powered submarine.

Even if Pyongyang’s land-based forces are killed, analysts think such a vessel might be a strategic game-changer, allowing Pyongyang to conduct a surprise underwater strike even if its land-based forces are annihilated.

In 2019, Kim was photographed standing next to a massive vessel flanked by authorities while inspecting a freshly built submarine.

It would be deployed for operations soon, according to state media, without specifying its capabilities.