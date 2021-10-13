Report on Taiwan’s Defense Delegation Meeting with US Pacific Officials in Hawaii.

Taiwan’s defense minister confirmed on Tuesday that a delegation of army leaders is currently in the United States for an annual military symposium, according to a media article.

According to Taiwan’s United Daily News, eight senior officials led by Republic of China Army (ROCA) Gen. Hsu Yen-pu left Taipei on October 9 to attend the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) annual meeting and exposition, which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (UDN).

The AUSA is North America’s largest army exposition. According to the website, events include lectures from the military sector as well as panel discussions and seminars.

When asked about the low-key visit, Taiwan military secretary Chiu Kuo-cheng claimed it was part of an annual “regular interchange between the two sides.”

ROCA Chief Hsu and his crew would also fly to Hawaii for discussions with key American officials, including Adm. John Aquilino, head of USINDOPACOM, and Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of US Army Pacific Command, according to the UDN article, which cited US-based sources (USARPAC).

Year-end talks between Taiwanese and American army officials, who are likely to exchange views on plans for 2022, are among the meetings with the US Pacific leadership, according to the newspaper. According to UDN, US Marines from USINDOPACOM were deployed to Taiwan to train Taiwan’s special forces and amphibious units for at least a year.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Supple said he couldn’t comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, “but I’d like to emphasize that our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China [PRC].”

He called the United States’ support for Taiwan “strong, principled, and bipartisan,” and cited the country’s “one China” policy, which it has followed for more than four decades.

“The Taiwan Relations Act guides the US defense relationship with Taiwan, and it is based on an evaluation of Taiwan’s military needs and the threat presented by the PRC,” Supple explained.

Although there has always been a security component to the unofficial US-Taiwan relationship, it has never been prioritized over significant cultural and economic links. Despite the fact that Washington and Moscow do not have formal diplomatic relations, This is a condensed version of the information.