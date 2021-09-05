Rep. Michael McCaul claims that the Taliban in Afghanistan is holding Americans hostage “for demands.”

According to Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, the Taliban is stopping Americans from leaving Afghanistan.

McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Fox News Sunday that the Taliban are holding six planes in Mazar-i-Sharif with American citizens and interpreters captive “for demands.”

He stated the flights had been certified, but the Taliban are refusing to let them leave the airport.

McCaul expressed fear to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that the Taliban will demand “more and more, whether it is cash or recognition as the Afghan government.”

“This is actually developing into a hostage situation, Chris,” McCaul said, adding that they will not let American people to leave until they have full recognition from the US.

