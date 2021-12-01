Relocated Rohingya Refugees Are Allowed To Visit Their Families In Bangladesh.

For the first time since their relocations began two years ago, dozens of Rohingya refugees exiled to a remote and flood-prone Bangladesh island have been allowed to see family.

Nearly 20,000 members of Myanmar’s stateless Muslim minority have previously been relocated to Bhashan Char island after fleeing a deadly military campaign in 2017.

Human rights organizations have chastised Bangladesh for its relocation plan, which intends to relocate roughly 100,000 refugees to relieve overcrowding in overcrowded refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar.

Authorities allowed 68 Rohingya Muslims to leave the formerly barren island on Tuesday to visit relatives on the mainland.

“They were transported to the camps by two buses after being transported to Chittagong by a Navy ship,” a Navy spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

“This is the first time Rohingya on the island have visited their relatives in the camps.”

On the condition of anonymity, a senior disaster management ministry official said the government had decided to allow at least two journeys per month from the island to the camps.

After months of separation, the first group from Bhashan Char arrived in the camps Tuesday night for an emotional reunion with families.

“I burst into tears when I learned that I was on the list of persons who were authorized to visit Cox’s Bazar,” Mohammad Hossain said.

“This is where my older brother lives… He said, “I believed I’d never see him again.” “Coming here makes me feel like I’m returning to my hometown.”

Approximately 850,000 Rohingya people are crammed into camps near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border. Most of them escaped Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017, which the UN has described as possible genocide.

Bangladesh has been praised for accepting refugees who have streamed across the border, but it has had little success in giving them permanent homes.

Bhashan Char is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Bangladesh’s mainland and is located in the Meghna estuary, which is prone to severe cyclones that have killed an estimated one million people in the last 50 years.