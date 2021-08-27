Religious organizations in the United States have a history of resettling refugees, including Afghans.

There has been a frenzied evacuation of foreigners and Afghan nationals after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Afghans aided the US administration, putting their lives in jeopardy now.

In order to relocate such people, the United States offers a special immigration visa. However, applicants are experiencing lengthy wait times, and immigrant organizations have urged the Biden administration to speed up the process.

Religious organizations make up a large portion of these proponents. Faith-based organizations such as Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, World Relief, the National Association of Evangelicals, and the Jewish nonprofit HIAS have urged the Biden administration to evacuate Afghans since the announcement of troop departures in April 2021. Faith-based volunteer organizations are gearing up to take in as many Afghan refugees as possible.

This is part of a long tradition of religious involvement in refugee policy, with the majority of religious leaders advocating for the acceptance of migrants. However, as a refugee studies professor, I’ve noticed indicators that popular support, particularly among white conservative Christians, is diminishing.

In Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, the concept of welcoming the outsider is essential. It originated in desert civilizations, where leaving someone outside the city walls may be considered a death sentence. That morality is frequently linked by religious leaders to a commitment to protect refugees and other immigrants from violence and injustice.

Beginning in the late 1800s and continuing during the Holocaust, religion communities urged the US government to embrace Jews fleeing persecution. They also called for permitting Armenians, who were massacred en masse by Ottoman rulers, to relocate to the United States.

Following WWII, a coalition of Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish organizations persuaded officials to pursue a more humanitarian foreign policy. The United States then joined other governments in signing the 1951 Geneva Convention, a United Nations pact that established refugee rights to legal protection.

A global ban on sending refugees back to areas where they will be unsafe is one of the convention’s core tenets. This may need relocating refugees to a safer country. Since then, faith-based organizations have collaborated with the US government.

Between 1951 and 1980, the government relocated refugees in the United States on an ad hoc basis, with little financial support. Faith-based organizations filled in the gaps during this time to ensure that refugees got off to a good start.

Religious organizations also lobbied for asylum seekers, or persons who come to the United States seeking protection without first obtaining a visa. Brief News from Washington Newsday.