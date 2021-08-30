Relatives of Mexico’s missing demand answers to the question, “Where Are They?”

Missing Mexicans’ relatives rallied in front of the presidential palace on Monday, urging the government to do more to locate the tens of thousands of people who have vanished.

“90,000+. Families presented a banner to the event in Mexico City commemorating International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances that stated, “Where are they?”

“This day cannot go unnoticed,” Maria Teresa Valadez remarked, referring to her brother Fernando, who went missing in the state of Sonora in the north of the country in 2015.

The 39-year-old questioned, “Why does the government concern about other things but not forced disappearances?”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office in Mexico has urged the authorities to tighten rights protections for the missing and their families.

“Disappearances are one of the most heinous human rights violations… and as such, institutions must respond with commitment and coordination,” it said in a statement.

It commended previous initiatives, such as the formation of a forensics coordinating team in March 2020 with the goal of locating thousands of unclaimed dead.

More than 50,000 unidentified bodies were lying in mass graves or with forensic services, according to a group representing missing persons’ families last week.

The Mexican Movement for Our Disappeared warned that the country was in the midst of a “serious forensic crisis” when it came to identifying human remains.