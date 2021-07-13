Relatives of Lebanon Blast Victims Get Into a Fight With Cops

During scuffles with demonstrators outside the home of interim interior minister Mohammad Fahmi, who is accused of obstructing an investigation into last summer’s massive port explosion, Lebanese police used tear gas.

The rallies, which were organized by relatives of those killed in the August 4 blast, grew in size by the evening, with scores of people joining families in assaulting Fahmi’s strongly guarded Beirut home.

The enraged mob was driven back by riot police who wielded batons and fired tear gas to disperse them as the anniversary of Lebanon’s worst peace-time disaster approaches.

A guy with a bleeding wound on his head after being thrashed by police officers was seen by AFP correspondents, as were paramedics treating protestors who had been suffocated by tear gas.

Last summer, the explosion of a large stockpile of fertiliser at the port killed more than 200 people and destroyed large swaths of the capital.

No officials have yet been held accountable as a result of an investigation undertaken in the aftermath of the disaster.

Political intervention, according to the families of the victims, has stymied the investigation.

Fahmi turned down a judge’s request to examine Abbas Ibrahim, the chief of the General Security Bureau, one of the country’s main security organizations, earlier this month.

“By refusing to revoke Abbas Ibrahim’s legal immunity, the interior minister is standing in the way of justice for us, the family of bomb victims,” said Paul Najjar, whose three-year-old daughter Alexandra was killed in the blast.

Outside the minister’s residence, Fahmi told AFP that Fahmi was “killing us a second time.”

During Tuesday’s enraged protest, family tore down the gates at Fahmi’s apartment building, stacked up white coffins nearby, and displayed photographs of the fallen in a makeshift shrine.

“These are our children’s coffins,” Najjar remarked.

The standoff began in the afternoon and grew in intensity as scores more enraged demonstrators arrived after dusk.

Protesters chanted, “The people demand the regime’s overthrow!”

In light of Lebanon’s stalling inquiry, rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch asked for a UN investigation into the incident last month.

Tarek Bitar, the lead judge, is requesting that parliament revoke the immunity of three former ministers so that he can continue his investigations, but MPs are requesting more information before making a decision.

A court source told AFP that Bitar rejected parliament’s request this week.

Bitar's predecessor as head judge in the investigation was ousted by a court in February after a court questioned his impartiality after his home was damaged.