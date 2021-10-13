Relations between the United States and Russia have been ‘very constructive’ under Biden, and Putin believes that ties should normalize.

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed US-Russia relations under President Joe Biden as “very productive.” On Wednesday, during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Russia and the United States’ ties would be balanced by their shared issues.

“Mutual interests will surely lead to the normalization of our relationships,” he said, adding that “the American political establishment will cease speculating on Russian-US relations to the harm of their own interests.”

Putin stated that he and Biden have developed “working, steady relations,” adding that during their June summit in Geneva, Russian diplomats and visiting US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland discussed organizing additional contact between the two leaders.

Nuland tweeted that she “very much welcomed the honest, productive discussion of US-Russia relations,” according to the US Embassy in Moscow. According to the Associated Press, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, stated on Wednesday that “we are committed to a stable, predictable relationship.”

Putin denied charges made by certain European experts and politicians that Russia was delaying gas delivery and causing energy costs to rise during the energy summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin also dismissed criticism of the country’s growing crackdown on dissent and independent media.

Putin defended a Russian law that requires those who receive foreign cash and engage in undefined political activities to register as “foreign agents,” calling it a “quid pro quo” to a US rule that has been used to target Russian media organizations in the US.

Critics claim that the Russian law has been used to silence critical media sites because the term “foreign agent” has significant negative connotations and implies that the government would be scrutinized more closely.

Dmitry Muratov, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for his efforts as editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, feared if his paper would be labeled a “foreign agency” by authorities.

When asked if this was a possibility on Wednesday, Putin said Muratov shouldn’t be concerned “provided he doesn’t break Russian law or give a pretext to be classified as a foreign agent.”

But if he tries to hide behind the Nobel Peace Prize, something will happen. This is a condensed version of the information.