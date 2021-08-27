Relations between the United States and North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s economy continues to suffer from the pandemic.

According to North Korea’s state-run media, top officials will gather in Pyongyang on Thursday to try to revive the country’s damaged economy as a result of the pandemic.

The widespread border closure has resulted in shortages in the totalitarian country, which has also suffered from years of mismanagement of its finances. According to the Associated Press, the summit will take place on Sept. 28 and will focus on economic development, youth education, government organizational challenges, and other topics.

The United States and North Korea have had tense relations since former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to strike a disarmament agreement in 2019.

Kim has subsequently halted nuclear decisions, citing “hostile” US policies as the reason for his rejection of nuclear negotiation discussions.

Budgets are routinely approved, personnel changes are formalized, and Kim’s policy initiatives are rubber-stamped at government meetings. Kim pledged to build up his nuclear weapons and sought five-year economic growth plans at the last assembly meeting in January.

North Korea attempted to re-establish key trade connections with China in early August.

North Korea, whose trade with China fell by 80% in 2020, is reliant on imports and aid from China, which has a tense relationship with the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris charged China with coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea on Thursday.

NEW LAWS TO BE ADOPTED IN NORTH KOREA

