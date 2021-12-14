Relations between China and Russia will be discussed at a meeting titled “Development of Bilateral Relations.”

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and world challenges.

Despite the fact that the two leaders are meeting amid Russian-Ukraine tensions, it is unclear if Xi and Putin will mention the situation.

“This year, the two heads of state will give a complete evaluation of China-Russia relations and cooperation in different fields,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing on Monday, adding that more information would be disclosed following the video meeting on Wednesday.

The leaders will also “create top-level plans for bilateral ties development next year,” according to Wang.

President Joe Biden recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned of “unprecedented” economic repercussions if Russian soldiers assault Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Western nations have expressed concern about Russian military action.

Over the weekend, G7 leaders met to address Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border.

According to Ukrainian defense sources, Russia has raised its force deployment to 120,000 troops.

China, which is not a member of the G7, was a focus of the group’s deliberations over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The 2,600-mile border between China and Russia is the longest in the world.

To confront the United States’ dominance of the international economic and political order, China has increasingly linked its foreign policies with its neighbor. Both have been sanctioned for their domestic policies, with China facing sanctions for abuses against minorities, particularly Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and Hong Kong for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.

In addition to commerce, technology, and China’s military intimidation of Taiwan, Beijing and Washington are at conflict.

Nonetheless, Xi’s attitude on Ukraine is unknown, despite the fact that China’s foreign ministry said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Russia and China inked a roadmap for deeper military collaboration in late November, indicating that the two countries are strengthening their ties.

“It’s the two countries’ strongest, tightest, and greatest relationship since at least the mid-1950s.” And possibly ever,” said Nigel Gould-Davies, a Senior Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who specializes on Russia and Eurasia.