Regional Powers Want Sudan’s Key Red Sea Ports.

Sudan’s important Red Sea ports, which have been blocked for a month by protesters, have long been observed by global powers far beyond Africa’s boundaries, from Washington to Moscow, Tehran to Ankara.

The scenic region of white dunes and mangroves runs 714 kilometers (444 miles) from Sudan’s borders with Egypt in the north to Eritrea in the south, and is rich in natural resources such as gold and maritime biodiversity.

“The Red Sea ports of Sudan serve as a trading gateway for neighboring landlocked nations such as Chad, Ethiopia, and Central Africa,” Ahmed Mahgoub, the head of Port Sudan’s southern terminal, told AFP.

However, trade through Sudan’s key maritime nerve centre, Port Sudan, has been halted since mid-September, when anti-government protests erupted in response to the region’s political and economic marginalization.

As a result, much of the commerce has been rerouted through other regional ports, notably in Egypt, since October.

The protests are only the latest chapter in Sudan’s decades-long tribal and factional infighting, which has been fueled in part by the country’s shifting political alignments under deposed president Omar al-Bashir.

After enormous protests against his three-decade iron-fisted dictatorship, he was overthrown in April 2019.

Demonstrators claim that a peace accord signed by Sudan’s post-Bashir transitional government and rebel groups in October 2020 “does not reflect” them.

Pro-military demonstrations erupted in Khartoum on Saturday, demanding the removal of the fragile transitional government, as a result of the protests in the east.

The region, however, has significant military significance for foreign countries interested in Sudan’s Red Sea coast.

Under Bashir, it housed Iranian boats for decades, much to the chagrin of Saudi Arabia, whose Red Sea port of Jeddah is directly across the waterway from Port Sudan.

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir agreed to create a naval station in Port Sudan, with up to 300 military and civilian personnel and nuclear-powered boats.

Bashir also signed a 99-year lease with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the island of Suakin in the same year, angering Egypt and other competing Sunni Muslim powerhouses concerned about Ankara’s growing regional dominance.

The agreement covers building maintenance, ship docks, and the restoration of Ottoman-era structures on the island.

Suakin was dubbed the “white city” by Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II because of its beautiful architecture composed of porous coralline limestone extracted from coral reef.

Sudan controls a number of Red Sea islands, according to analysts. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.