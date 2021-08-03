Regardless of vaccination status, Israel will require the United States and 17 other countries to quarantine their citizens.

Regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, passengers travelling from the United States and 17 other countries will now be compelled to quarantine for 14 days, according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

The newest travel advice comes after the country recorded 3,834 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the largest daily case count in a month-long spike in new infections, according to the Associated Press.

Beginning August 11, all passengers from the 18 countries must complete a two-week quarantine period, whether or whether they have been vaccinated. A person can be freed from quarantine early if they test negative for the coronavirus twice after seven days.

Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Iceland, Greece, Ukraine, Eswatini, Botswana, Bulgaria, Tanzania, Malawi, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Rwanda, and Tunisia are among the nations included by the travel warning. They join a group of 24 countries that have COVID-19-related travel restrictions in place, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Russia, and Turkey.

According to The Times of Israel, 42 countries are now on the list of nations from which passengers must quarantine for 14 days, or seven days with two negative PCR tests. The Health Ministry noted at a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Tuesday that anyone traveling from the 18 newly-designated countries had a higher risk of importing coronavirus variants to Israel, such as the highly dangerous Delta type.

The potential of introducing mutant coronavirus strains into Israel, which can be more aggressive or have a higher incidence of infection, harming the non-vaccinated population, is the central threat to Israel’s achievements in limiting the pandemic, according to the ministry.

“There is a greater chance that persons who travel to these nations will return and bring variants with them that will spread swiftly throughout the population and go undetected until it is too late.”

In the month of July, 141 people with COVID returned from the United States, according to ministry data: 27 from Italy, 43 from Germany, 292 from Greece, and 42 from France.

Israel has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June, despite initiating a quick immunization campaign. There are now 22,727 active coronavirus infections, with 221 of them deemed serious, as of Tuesday. For the time being, 47 persons are being treated.