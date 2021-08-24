Refugee agencies are scrambling to prepare for an influx of Afghan refugees arriving in the United States.

Refugee resettlement groups around the United States are preparing to receive the inflow of Afghan refugees arriving in the nation following the Taliban’s quick takeover of their homeland.

According to Jenny Yang, senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, State Department officials have advised agencies to prepare to accommodate tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who may come to the United States under a humanitarian parole program in the coming weeks. She told This website, “So we’re preparing for that.”

Since August 14, more than 37,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, including Afghan allies and Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. However, because they are being processed in other countries, Yang stated that not many are now arriving in the United States.

In the following weeks, this is expected to alter.

The Afghan nationals with special immigrant visas (SIVs), according to Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, a nonprofit that fights to safeguard refugees, will be the first to arrive.

Afghans and their families who served for the US government during the 20-year conflict are eligible for the SIV program, however due to a backlog of visa applications, many who were eligible were left behind.

Hetfield also pointed out that the Biden administration has “announced a whole bunch of different kinds of people” who are qualified to enter the United States through the refugee program. However, he noted that the procedure “tends to be very slow.”

Many Afghans dreading a return to the Taliban’s cruel rule in the 1990s are frantically attempting to navigate the bureaucracy and book a seat on a flight out before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops.

Even those who have been allowed for evacuation face large crowds at Kabul’s international airport and Taliban checkpoints along the road, according to reports. “Given the situation in Afghanistan, we’re all hopeful they can find a way to greatly accelerate it,” Hetfield added.

Since the Biden administration agreed to increase refugee admissions to 125,000 for the next fiscal year, which begins in October, plans are "in very good shape," he noted. That's a "dramatic, exponential gain" above previous efforts.