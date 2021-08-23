Red Velvet’s Joy and Crush Confirm They’re Dating, Bringing Joy and Crush Delight to K-Pop Fans.

Joy from Red Velvet and Crush from Crush are dating, according to their management agency.

Joy’s agency SM Entertainment and Crush’s agency P Nation revealed the duo just started seeing one other after originally maintaining a senior/junior colleague relationship, according to South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo and other local media.

After collaborating on Crush’s previous single “Mayday,” which features Joy, Sports Chosun stated that the two had maintained a close friendship. After working together, they developed affections for each other, which grew into a relationship.

K-pop fans reacted positively to the news on social media. “We’re not really startled, but I’m still very glad for them!” Twitter user @arevm_ commented in response to a Soompi report on the couple. “What a lovely couple.” Since it was first shared on Monday, the post has received over 800 likes.

“If this is genuine, this makes me smile,” user @FieryAbyss_ said in response to Soompi’s tweet. When they were working on the one song, they seemed to be having so much fun together.” Since its publication, the post has received over 400 likes.

“PARK SOOYOUNG [Joy’s full Korean name] WHEN YOU’RE HAPPY, I’M ALSO HAPPY,” user @h heyjoya said in response to Koreaboo’s report on the couple. At the time of reporting, the post had 100 likes.

According to Sports Chosun, the two K-pop stars are also dog owners and have apparently shared basic dates such as walking their dogs together.

Crush spoke frankly about working with Joy and her “unique voice” in an interview with Billboard in May 2020, when “Mayday” was published, and how he was her “greatest admirer.”

Crush explained the song’s concept to Billboard at the time, saying, “It’s got the fashionable hip-hop and trap beats with sweet melody, and it really accentuates Joy’s unique voice.”

“I’ve always been a huge Red Velvet fan. [laughing]The thought of adding a female vocal has been in the back of my mind since I started working on ‘Mayday.’ I asked Joy because I thought her voice would be great for the song. When she accepted my offer, I was ecstatic,” Crush stated at the time.

