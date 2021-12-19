Recyclers in Tunisia are battling mountains of waste.

“I see money when I see plastic,” says Tarek Masmoudi, owner of one of Tunisia’s few recycling businesses, where a garbage issue threatens widespread social unrest.

In the North African country, which produces 2.6 million tonnes of rubbish each year, recycling is essentially non-existent.

According to Tunisian waste management specialist Walim Merdaci, 85 percent of that ends up in landfills, with the rest ending up in informal dumping.

However, with several facilities nearing capacity and neighboring communities fuming, the problem is already escalating tensions.

In November, a man was killed after security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators who were demanding the closure of a stinking dump that they claimed was spreading dangerous diseases and health problems to their hamlet of Agareb, near Sfax’s second city.

That could be a frightening harbinger of things to come, as most of the country’s 11 designated dumping grounds are set to close by the end of 2022, according to expert Wassim Chaabane.

Authorities are scrambling to identify new locations as a result of this.

The situation is particularly critical in Tunis, which has a population of around 2.7 million people.

The largest dump in Tunisia, Bordj Chakir, receives more than 3,000 tonnes of garbage every day and is on the verge of overflowing.

Masmoudi, on the other hand, sees an opportunity where others perceive a problem.

A regular stream of minivans and small trucks deliver bundles of plastic garbage to his plant in Mghira, near Tunis, where they are weighed, sorted, and cut into fine chips for industrial use.

“Barbechas,” or informal rubbish pickers, collect much of it by hand from the capital’s streets and receptacles.

Masmoudi’s company, African Recycling, handles 6,000 tons of garbage per year.

In a country where unemployment is at 18 percent, the 42-year-old directly employs around 60 individuals, many of whom are women, and indirectly employs over 200 people.

According to government statistics, Tunisia recycles between 4% and 7% of its garbage.

However, Masmoudi, who was standing next to his sleek white four-wheel-drive, said the garbage industry was rapidly expanding.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in the recycling sector, but it has the potential to create jobs and money in Tunisia.”

The scenario is similar in Algeria, where experts estimate that up to 60% of the country’s 43 million residents’ household waste ends up in unregulated dumps.

“Less than 7% of rubbish gets recycled,” says Samira Hamidi, a member of Algeria’s semi-independent advisory organization CNESE.

According to government data, the recycling business in Algeria employs only 5,000 people.

