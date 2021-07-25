Recovery Mission Nears End a Month After Florida Surfside Building Collapse

The search for victims of the apartment building collapse in Florida a month ago continues. Saturday is coming to an end, with rescue workers halting their efforts at the tragedy scene, which has claimed the lives of at least 97 individuals.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated on Twitter, “It’s hard to imagine that a month has passed since maybe the biggest tragedy in our community’s history.”

“While the collapse occurred on a single block in a little town, its reverberations have been felt far beyond our county, touching people all over the world,” she said in a video uploaded on social media.

The search for victims at the site of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront skyscraper that partially collapsed overnight on June 24, came to an end on Friday.

Rescuers were unable to save any of the building’s tenants who had not escaped, with the exception of a youngster who was saved in the initial hours following the collapse, and declared on July 7 that they were terminating the hunt for survivors.

Only a few foundation walls remain of the structure north of Miami Beach after thousands of tons of rubble were removed.

According to Levine Cava, authorities have identified 97 bodies, but believe one victim is still missing.

At the site where the building debris was deposited, Miami-Dade police are still looking for the 98th victim.

While the specific cause of the collapse is unknown, preliminary examinations reveal that portion of the structure of the building has deteriorated.

To let the recovery operation to continue, the rest of the structure was brought down in a controlled explosion on July 4.

Officials stated last week that a memorial to the victims may be created on the tragedy site.