Recovered Ancient Treasures are on display in a Mexican exhibition.

Among the archaeological riches on display at an exhibition exhibiting Mexico’s cultural legacy 200 years after its independence from Spain are ancient Mexican antiquities recovered from overseas.

The exhibition “The Greatness of Mexico” at the National Museum of Anthropology and another location features 1,500 unique objects, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices, and is titled “The Greatness of Mexico.”

Almost half of them have been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors, and are now on display in Mexico for the first time.

The show demonstrates “who we are as Mexicans,” according to Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who attended.

Hernandez said she was proud of her indigenous given name as well as her Spanish surname, which she claimed reflected Mexico’s diversity.

Hernandez added, “I’m as proud to enter a church as I am to tour pyramids.”

“The history of this country does not begin simply 500 years ago,” Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero remarked of the show.

She was referring to the 16th-century conquest of the Aztec empire by Spanish conquistadors.

Since late 2018, the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claims to have retrieved more than 5,700 items from foreign countries.

For his efforts in the rescue of archaeological artifacts, Italian general Roberto Riccardi was recently awarded the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest honor bestowed on a foreigner.

Riccardi recently assisted in the recovery of more than a dozen objects that were set to be auctioned off in Italy.

“In the perspective of Mexican law, the selling of these things constitutes an infraction,” the cultural minister said.

The government requests that Mexican antiquities be seized and returned whenever they are auctioned, according to Bernard Tallet, the outgoing director of France’s Center for Studies on Mexico and Central America.

“Mexico claims that its works have been taken from it,” Tallet added, noting that some were stolen during the colonization period and others during the nineteenth century.

Hernandez, the museum visitor, like many Mexicans, hopes that more artefacts will be returned.

“The truth is, they are ours,” she stated.